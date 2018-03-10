Hailey Baldwin Calls Shawn Mendes 'Amazing' Ahead of Hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Hailey Baldwin is getting ready to add awards show host to her resume.

The 21-year-old model will take the stage to host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night alongside DJ Khaled, and she says she isn’t feeling the pressure just yet.

“I’m nervous about how calm I am,” Baldwin tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been watching past iHearts and trying to get spiffy with the prompter reading.”

To get extra prepared, she spoke to some friends who are artists to get their advice.

“It’s always kind of been the same thing — try to take it easy and don’t overdue it,” she says. “I think people gravitate more towards someone being genuine. They can call when you’re forcing it.”

Hailey Baldwin

As for whether she called pal Gigi Hadid, who hosted the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards and American Music Awards in 2016, she says “not yet.”

“She knows, I think, that I’m doing it, but I may end up giving her a call,” she says. “She’s a vet when it comes to this.”

Baldwin starting hosting the TBS show Drop the Mic last year and says that has given her a lot of practice in front of live audiences and with reading a teleprompter.

“I’ve presented at many awards shows so it’s not something that’s very foreign to me,” she says. “But it is the first time I’m doing it specifically just me with another person.”

Hailey Baldwin

Though Baldwin only met her co-host DJ Khaled once before, she thinks their personalities will be a great balance.

“He is so good at picking up a microphone and being able to speak and say so many things that make people laugh that are really inspiring,” she says. “It’s a good dynamic.”

Baldwin was previously linked to Shawn Mendes, who is nominated for five awards at the show, late last year after the two were spotted holding hands at a Halloween party and cuddling in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays. Baldwin says Mendes — who has been teasing his new album on social media — has been “working super hard” on his music, though she hasn’t heard it yet.

“I think that it’s going to be incredible,” she says. “He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.”

Hailey Bald

When it comes to dealing with speculation about who she’s dating, Baldwin has a simple approach.

“I just laugh most of it off,” she says. “It’s quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life.”

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.