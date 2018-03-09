Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Get ready to pop off your couch and dance the night away right from your living room! The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most popular artists and biggest hits over the past year as determined by listeners tuning into iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital music platform. The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11th at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Getty; FilmMagic; Getty

Who’s Hosting?

This year, DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin will team up to co-host the award show together.

“iHeartRadio is a huge supporter of artists and music, so to get to be part of this celebration is a huge honor,” the deejay previously told iHeartRadio. “It has been an extraordinary year in music and I couldn’t be more excited than to be celebrating these amazing artists with all of their fans nationwide.”

“I’m so excited to be co-hosting this year’s iHeartRadio awards alongside someone as hilarious and talented as DJ Khaled,” the model adds of her excitement towards hosting the show. “I’ve always been a fan of iHeartRadio and am looking forward to a great show filled with some of the most incredible artists who I myself am a fan of too.”

Who’s Performing?

Watch your radio come alive before your eyes. Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Maroon 5, Bon Jovi, Eminem featuring Kehlani, N.E.R.D. and G-Eazy are all set to take the stage for some incredible live performances.

And leave it up to Taylor Swift to leave no blank spaces. The singer is set to release the exclusive world video premiere of her new reputation single, “Delicate.”

What About the Nominees?

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, who ruled the year with their top-charting hit “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber, lead the nominees with seven each in categories including song of the year and best collaboration. Not far behind is Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers with six each, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Bruno Mars with five each, and Cardi B and Demi Lovato with four.

Female artist of the year nominees include Alessia Cara, Halsey, Pink, Rihanna and Taylor Swift, while Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd are nominated for male artist of the year.

Camila Cabello Kevin Mazur/Getty

And two very special awards will be presented throughout the night. Chance the Rapper will receive the 2018 innovator award for his “groundbreaking accomplishments in music” and charitable contributions, while Camila Cabello will accept the fangirls award presented by L’Oréal Paris and iHeartRadio. This award, being presented for the first time, honors a female artist who has “pushed boundaries with her music” and inspired fans worldwide.

For the first time, iHeartRadio is presenting seven awards that will not air in the show in the seven days leading up to the March 11 telecast beginning March 5. Artists — including the Foo Fighters, who won for best rock song, accept their awards and give a speech across iHeartRadio’s social accounts.

And the Presenters?

Presenters for the star-studded telecast include father-son duo Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian Combs, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, Adam Devine, Bebe Rexha, Dustin Lynch, G-Eazy, Halsey, Isla Fisher, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Laverne Cox, Marshmello, Method Man, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and The Chainsmokers.

Is There a Pre-Show?

Fans can watch all the stars on the red carpet via iHeartRadio’s Facebook page starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as follow along on all of iHeartRadio’s social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, chiming into the conversation by using the hashtag #iHeartAwards.