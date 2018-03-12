Cardi B has a special message for her haters.

The 25-year-old rapper ruled the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, bringing the house down with a medley of her hits to open the show and winning the prize for best new artist. However, it was her candid acceptance speech that really had people talking.

After thanking her team, family and fans, Cardi B turned her attention to her critics.

“I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!” she said with a chuckle.

Cardi B

The broadcast cut to amused members of the audience during the speech including Isla Fisher and Paris Hilton, who is seen saying, “I love her.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle, Cardi B and More of 2017’s Most Intriguing Celebrities

Cardi B beat out fellow nominees Niall Horan, Luke Combs, Christian Nodal, Judah & the Lion, Ozuna and Khalid.

3 things. 1. @iamcardib is the best.

2. she revealed her albums coming out in April

3. she just won #BestNewArtist#iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/LbUFXfggEp — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018

The “Bodak Yellow” singer also announced that her debut album was coming soon.

“My album will be coming in April. Yes, sir. April,” she said before heading off the stage. “Stay tuned, motherf—ers!”

Cardi B Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Earlier this year, the Bronx-born singer (born Belcalis Almanzar) became the third artist and first rapper in history to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart’s Top 10 simultaneously, joining only the Beatles and Ashanti in achieving the accomplishment.

Cardi B

Cardi B was also nominated for two Grammys this year, for best rap song and best rap performance, both for “Bodak Yellow.”