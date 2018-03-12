It’s been more than three decades, and Bon Jovi has sure held on to what they’ve got.

The legendary rock band was honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contributions to music throughout their 35-year career during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, where they performed classics like “It’s My Life” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

“I want to thank the three and a half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi songs,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 56, said during the band’s acceptance speech. “We’ve been at this game a long time and the only advice I’ll tell this incredible generation of incredible talent is just stay true to who you are, and then they’re going to make you guys icons too someday.”

Shot through the heart

And you're to blame

Darlin', you give love a bad name@bonjovi #iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/shwqOpNOvB — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018

Jon Bon Jovi Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Bon Jovi Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

An award and a return to stage is not the only thing Bon Jovi is kicking off the year with. The band, who will be inducted into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, recently released the second leg of their latest album This House Is Not For Sale with two new singles titled “When We Were Us” and “Walls.”

But what’s an album without a show? Bon Jovi is gearing up to head back out on a two-month tour starting March 14 in Denver, Colorado and ending in Washington, D.C. on May 14.

Bon Jovi Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Night Richie Sambora Walked Away From Bon Jovi: ‘He Just Didn’t Come to Work’

Other iHeartRadio Music Award performers include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Eminem featuring Kehlani, N.E.R.D. and G-Eazy.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11th at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.