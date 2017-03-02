People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Miley Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Present at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By

Posted on

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; John Shearer/WireImage

The host, nominees, and performers have all been revealed — all that’s left are the presenters!

Not only will Miley Cyrus be in attendance to present at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but she’ll undoubtedly be cheering on little sister Noah Cyrus, who was previously announced as one of the night’s performers.

Also included the list of presenters are Kelsea Ballerini, CNCO, Daya, Jason Derulo, Ansel Elgort, Joss Favela, Halsey, Joe JonasDJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, John Legend and Karrueche Tran.

In addition, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show will be featuring a star-studded group of singers.

Katy Perry will open the show with a performance of “Chained in the Rhythm” and Bruno Mars is slated to close. Ed SheeranThe ChainsmokersShawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett and Big Sean are also expected to belt out their chart-topping singles.

Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations, including male artist of the year. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots and Rihanna.

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT, and truTV. The show will also be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.