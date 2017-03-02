Miley Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Present at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The host, nominees, and performers have all been revealed — all that’s left are the presenters!

Not only will Miley Cyrus be in attendance to present at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but she’ll undoubtedly be cheering on little sister Noah Cyrus, who was previously announced as one of the night’s performers.

Also included the list of presenters are Kelsea Ballerini, CNCO, Daya, Jason Derulo, Ansel Elgort, Joss Favela, Halsey, Joe Jonas, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, John Legend and Karrueche Tran.

In addition, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show will be featuring a star-studded group of singers.

Katy Perry will open the show with a performance of “Chained in the Rhythm” and Bruno Mars is slated to close. Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett and Big Sean are also expected to belt out their chart-topping singles.

Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations, including male artist of the year. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots and Rihanna.

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT, and truTV. The show will also be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.