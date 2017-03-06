Katy Perry stunned on the red carpet at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards and will bring her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” to the stage yet again in her first public appearance since she announced her split from Orlando Bloom.

Perry, 32, has been busy promoting the song, also performing at the BRIT Awards in the U.K. and the Grammys in Los Angeles.

She even sported a new ‘do — plus a pantsuit — at the annual show, flaunting her blonde pixie haircut. She initially revealed the hair style in an Instagram post, writing, “I WASNT READY TILL NOW.”

After radio host Elvis Duran remarked on the media scrutiny of her new look, Perry joked, “Well yeah, if you’re going this extreme it should, hello! I’m trying to get more attention.” She added, “You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take it platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I always wanted to have that pixie haircut so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.’ I want to redefine what it means to be feminine.”

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

In true Perry fashion, the “Teenage Dream” singer is expected to give a high-energy performance — featuring some small children, if her Saturday Instagram post is any indication.

🍕DON'T MISS TOMORROW NIGHT ON THE #iHeartAwards! Watch at 8PM ET/5pm PT on @TBSNetworks! @iheartradio 🍕 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

RELATED LINK: Before the Break: A Look Back at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Cutest Photos Together

Just days before the show, Perry took to Twitter to shut down any rumors of a drama-filled breakup.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all,” she tweeted.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” both their reps said Tuesday in a statement to PEOPLE.

All seemed to be well in the pair’s relationship as Bloom, 40, celebrated Perry’s 32nd birthday with her in October and the former love birds spent time with each other’s families. Bloom and Perry jetted off on PDA-filled vacations and even went all out for Halloween together.

However, a Perry source recently told PEOPLE that the romance was “never really supposed to be serious.”

“When it first started, she was basically like ‘This will be fun for now,’ ” the source sad. A insider close to Bloom told PEOPLE that the actor was “happy and content” spending time with Perry, but “was not in the mindset to settle down.”

Bloom’s pal said that the relationship had been “shaky” for awhile, adding that there was “nothing dramatic or over the top,” but the stars simply drifted apart.

The Perry source noted that the relationship “just became more and more work to make it work.”

“This really wasn’t a bad breakup for her,” the source said. “[Her split from John Mayer] was a lot harder for her. This just ran its course.”

The pair began dating back in January 2016 with a source telling PEOPLE then that they looked “very happy.” They grew closer throughout the year, and a source told PEOPLE in August: “[Bloom] would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids.”