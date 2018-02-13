Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and More to Perform at 2018 iHeartCountry Festival

Nicole Sands
February 13, 2018 08:45 AM

Get ready to feed your country music addiction!

iHeartMedia will bring the genre’s biggest superstars to the stage for the fifth consecutive year for the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T on May 5 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas — and PEOPLE has the lineup exclusively.

The star-studded roster includes Luke BryanKeith UrbanDustin LynchCole SwindellMaren MorrisSugarlandLuke Combs, Billy CurringtonDan + ShayJon Pardi and Brett Young, with more to be announced at a later date.

RELATED: Don’t Be Jealous, But Yes, Chris Young Serenades the Ladies with His Voice

In addition, one of iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated top on-air personalities, Bobby Bones, will return as the official host of the iHeartCountry Festival main stage.

Tickets will be available through an exclusive AT&T THANKS Priority Pre-sale beginning Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT through March 1 at 10 a.m. CT via the AT&T THANKS app. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 2 at 12 p.m. CT via TexasBoxOffice.com.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now