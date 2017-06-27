Iggy Azalea Responds to 'Strange' Halsey Diss: 'I Don't Know Her'

Iggy Azalea is taking her cues from Mariah Carey.

The Aussie rapper responded to singer Halsey‘s recent diss of her career during an interview with down under radio show Smallzy’s Surgery, calling the comments “strange” and asserting, “I don’t know her. I’ve never met her.”

“To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know,” said Azalea.

Halsey, 22, dubbed Azalea, 27, a “f—ing moron” in an interview with The Guardian, saying she would never collaborate with the star because she “had a complete disregard for black culture.”

Added Halsey, “I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Reacting further to the “Closer” singer’s statements, Azalea said, “I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to throw that out there, but she’s young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes.

“I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her,” added Azalea. “Maybe it’d be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.”

Azalea is focusing on female empowerment with her new music, she told PEOPLE in May, saying that she hops to have “strong messages for women” like “you’re beautiful” and “you’re the best.”

“We need to have as many female voices as we can telling people that.”