Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Her Mental Health 'Intervention' and How Demi Lovato Inspired Her

Iggy Azalea is opening up about her mental health.

Speaking with Billboard in a candid interview, the rapper, 27, revealed she was advised to attend a mental health “retreat” in 2017 by her new management team Philymack — the same company that manages Nick Jonas and Azalea’s close friend Demi Lovato.

After her team initially told her about a “planning meeting” in Arizona, Azalea was later “annoyed” when she learned that she was being driven to seek professional help.

“I thought I was coming in to speak about something else. Then they were like, ‘We think you need to go away to this place,’” Azalea recalled about the “intervention” that followed her social media feuds with fellow artists.

“They were like, ‘We think you’re really talented and you can go to the studio and make hits all day, but we don’t know if, you know, someone says something about you and you have a reaction it could ruin a branding deal. We need you to go and speak to these people and make sure that you’re mentally prepared to come out with new music.’ I didn’t want to go there — I didn’t like the idea of being sent away somewhere. I was pissed,” she said.

After pleading to leave Arizona and return to Los Angeles, Azalea realized she needed to lean into the treatment, and even used Lovato’s life and career as an inspiration of how positive the outcome could be after addressing her own mental health issues.

“I’ve never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people,” Azalea said about her two-week “intensive therapy” in Arizona. “It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I’m feeling those things. So it was really useful — I’m glad that I went.”

As she explained, her days of Twitter wars are “over.”

Now in a more positive place, Azalea also revealed she knows who her true friends are these days.

“If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha and Demi,” she said. “And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist.”

In fact, Azalea shared how she and Kesha text “all the time” and also are saving a date to work on some jigsaw puzzles together while her friend recovers from a recent ACL surgery. Meanwhile, Lovato “often” checks up on Azalea via phone.

“There definitely have been some people that I feel like, ‘Okay, wow, you’re really gonna completely disassociate because of other people’s perceptions?’ Which is kind of wack as f—, but I try not to dwell too much on those things, because I understand — you guys have your own brands, and you’re just trying to protect yourself. I try not to take that personally,” Azalea said.

As she continues to work on herself and new music, the star is optimistic about making a comeback.

“I’m still here, cleaning up the mess now. At least now, though, I have some perspective on it. And I will say that’s good because it’s hard to resolve things with anything when you’re still in the thick of it,” Azalea said.

Her latest single “Savior” featuring Quavo is available now with her second studio album, Surviving the Summer, set to release later this year.