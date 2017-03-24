This article originally appeared on EW.com.

A day after premiering her new single, “Mo Bounce,” Iggy Azalea released the track’s colorful music video on Friday. Shot in Hong Kong, the clip follows the Australian rapper through the streets, storefronts, and subway tunnels of the metropolis as she twerks with passersby. (“I just want to twerk in a video,” she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Thursday.)

“When I heard this song, images popped in my head,” director Lil Internet, who also helmed Beyoncé‘s “No Angel” video, told Complex. “I knew [Azalea] was gonna be in Hong Kong — I’ve never been, but I immediately got this kind of cyberfunk, Fast and Furious, gritty feel.” Lil Internet added that the “Mo Bounce” clip was “the most collaborative video I’ve ever done with an artist.”

Produced by Stereotypes and Far East Movement, “Mo Bounce” will appear on Azalea’s forthcoming sophomore album Digital Distortion. The project follows her breakout 2014 debut The New Classic, which spawned the No. 1 Hot 100 hit “Fancy.”

Watch the “Mo Bounce” video above. Warning, explicit language.

