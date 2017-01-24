Iggy Azalea Spotted Cuddling Up to New Man on Mexico Vacation: Who Is Ljay Currie?

Is Iggy Azalea issuing a “#NewBooAlert”?

The Aussie rapper was spotted getting affectionate with music producer Ljay Currie (real name Lorne Currie) while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

Azalea, 26, wrapped her arms around the 2015 graduate of Los Angeles’ Fairfax High School in one photo, before they shared a smooch aboard a yacht.

Azalea documented some of the trip on Instagram – including birthday celebrations with pal Chuckie Bones.

Happy Birthday 🎈 @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now…. aghhhhh!

In a photo from the day of fun in the sun, Azalea posed with another friend, teasing, “Y’all got the wrong guy #NewBooAlert.”

Y'all got the wrong guy #NewBooAlert

🙄🇲🇽🤘🏽

Azalea was most recently linked to rapper French Montana, after they were spotted getting cozy last summer.

The fling with Montana came not long after Azalea called off her engagement to NBA star Nick Young.

In June, Azalea announced the split on Instagram, saying that she was unable to rebuild her trust in Young after his alleged March cheating scandal.

Soon after, it was revealed that Young’s ex-girlfriend Keonna Green was pregnant with their second child – Young and Green already share a young son Nick Jr.

She told PEOPLE in September of moving on from the breakup, “I needed a lot of time. I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”