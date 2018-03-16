Iggy Azalea Announces Her Green Card Has Been Approved: 'I Got Accepted Into America Forever'

After spending over a decade in America, Iggy Azalea announced her green card application had finally been accepted.

“Seriously! I’ve been here 12 years! only just got approved!” she wrote on social media Thursday.

“Been paying my fed & state taxes etc but can’t vote or have a say how it’s spent,” she continued, adding that she “worked hard” to obtain her permanent residency.

Addressing some of her haters who weren’t happy to hear the Australian rapper had finally received her green card, Azalea added, “Some people are SO miserable. Y’all would be happy for me to get deported back to a country I only know 4 ppl in though!”

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories as she celebrated the happy news.

“Guess what?!” she said. “I got accepted into America forever! I just got my stamp!”

“I got approved for a green card,” she wrote alongside the video.

The 27-year-old previously told PEOPLE that instead of wallowing in her dramatic breakup with former fiancé Nick Young, she was inspired to pen “aggressively confident” tunes.

“When I started [writing], I think things were very lovey-dovey, and I was engaged and about to get married and in that headspace,” she said while discussing the songs on her LP Digital Distortion, which has yet to be released. “I had a lot of changes and a breakup and was sort of like, ‘Wow, okay. Now I’m a single woman in my mid-20s and I want to talk about other stuff now!'”

“It wasn’t that I was sad or feeling down in the dumps or feeling like I wanted to write heartbreak ballads,” she explained. “I was kind of excited about all of the things that I could do now, and I just really wanted to talk about that on my album.”

In February, Azalea released a music video for her single “Savior” featuring Migos’ Quavo.