Iggy Azalea Drops New Single ‘Can’t Lose’

Iggy Azalea announced Thursday that she has plans to release new music throughout the month of March and she followed through on her promise shortly after with the release of her new single, “Can’t Lose” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“Can’t Lose” was released on the second installment of Def Jam’s streaming-only music compilation series, Direct Deposit, and will also appear on Azalea’s upcoming album Digital Distortion, which was originally set to be released in July 2016. Following a split from former fiancee Nick Young, the “Fancy” rapper delayed the album indefinitely. Before dropping “Can’t Lose,” Azalea thanked fans for their patience and support in a string of tweets addressing the pushback.

Direct Deposit Vol. 2 also features current releases from 2 Chainz, YG, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Jeremih, and more. Listen to “Can’t Lose” above.