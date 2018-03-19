Cheating is pretty bad, but if you dare to cheat on Iggy Azalea it’s gonna be extra horrible.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the “Fancy” singer revealed she torched ex fiancé Nick Young‘s clothes in a fire pit after she found out he was cheating on her.

“I burnt it all, darling,” she said gleefully. “Every designer you could think of, I’ve burned.” Initially she tried to destroy his haute couture by tossing it into a nearby swimming pool, but “it just seemed like that didn’t work.” That’s when she moved on to the impromptu bonfire.

However, the Aussie rapper, 27, didn’t throw everything into the flames at once. “I’m fair,” she insists. Instead she started burning the cheap clothes and sent Young a video letting him know she would be moving on to the pricey ones.

“I text him and video and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your s—. I don’t know where you’re at – probably with some girl. I hope you get home quickly because we’re progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive.”

Unfortunately for Young, the inexpensive stuff went pretty quickly — but not so for the high end stuff. “I will say expensive doesn’t burn well. All the Forever 21 just went,” she added.

Azalea got engaged to the basketball player in 2015, but the pair split after a year due to Young’s infidelity. In March 2016, a video of Young apparently bragging about sleeping with other women was leaked by teammate D’Angelo Russell.

At a post-game press conference Young just said, “What happened is what happened,” before confirming the break up on Twitter posting, “Single.”

Single — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 19, 2016

Azalea recently released a music video for her new song “Savior,” featuring Quavo, on Feb. 28. She met Cardi B while recording the single and told Andy Cohen she would love to record a song with her.