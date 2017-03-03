Iggy Azalea Apologizes to Fans, Confirms New Music Coming This Month

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Iggy Azalea is finally getting back to work.

The Australian rapper confirmed Thursday new music, visuals, and an official release date for her upcoming sophomore major label album, Digital Distortion, will be released throughout the month of March.

“I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album Digital Distortion on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape,” she tweeted, telling her followers she’d post a Spotify link to the track when it drops this Friday, March 3.

“I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!” the 26-year-old added. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

Though she first confirmed the planned LP’s title back in October 2015, the studio set has been delayed multiple times. Originally slated for a July 2016 release, Digital Distortion was pushed back to an indefinite date in 2017 after Azalea broke off her engagement to basketball star Nick Young last summer.

“I needed a lot of time,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”

“We live in this world of technology and social media, [and] you might have somebody else tell a narrative or story about you online that isn’t factual, or maybe you might be representing yourself in away that isn’t 100 percent accurate,” Azalea has said of the inspiration for the album, which reportedly features collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Jess Glynne, and production trio The Invisible Men. “Unfortunately, we don’t have control over our digital narratives at all.”

Azalea has shared preview tracks from Digital Distortion in the past, teasing a hip-hop tune titled “A Zillion” on SoundCloud, though she later removed the song from her official account on the music site. Clips from other album cuts, including a hip-hop banger with lyrics proclaiming “I got that boom boom all up in your face,” are still available across her social media accounts.

The “Fancy” performer’s last proper single, “Team,” originally intended as the lead single from Digital Distortion, reached No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2016, and was later certified Gold in the U.S. for moving over 500,000 units.