WATCH: 11-Year-Old Boy Shows Up Idina Menzel with Powerful Version of ‘Let It Go’

Idina Menzel has been known to pull audience members on stage for duets during her concerts in the past. But her latest partner just might have her questioning that decision.

During her Sunday concert in Grand Prarie, Texas, a young boy — who Menzel called “the only boy” in the audience — nearly stole the show from the songstress when he belted the chorus of “Let it Go,” her hit song from Disney’s Frozen.

“Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn’t really like this song,” Menzel explained in a video of the performance that’s since gone viral — adding that one young man even told her he prefers the Justin Timberlake song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” featured in DreamWorks’ Trolls.

“Heck to the no! I’m offended,” said Luke Chacko, 11.

“I’m so loving you, Luke,” a smiling Menzel said, telling Chacko not to be nervous.

He wasn’t. The natural talent belted out the chorus, adding his own inflection and sliding notes to the amazement of the crowd around him.

Menzel was shocked — so much so that she requested he perform the song again.”Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again?” she said to a cheering audience. “You’re not hearing all the subtleties because you’re screaming, and that’s OK, but now do it again.”

And do it again he did, ending his rendition by belting out the final note for several seconds while Menzel looked on in disbelief.

As the Tony winning actress said during the concert, she really “knows how to pick’ them!

Chacko makes waves with his cover of “Let It Go,” another group of artists are working on bringing Disney’s hit 2013 animated movie Frozen is making the jump from the big screen to the stage.

The Broadway-bound stage adaptation is prepping its New York City bow with a two month out-of-town tryout at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts beginning Aug. 17.

First look footage of the show dropped Monday, with Patti Murin (TV’s Chicago Med) and Caissie Levy (Broadway’s Les Misérables, Hair) leading the production as Anna and Elsa — the two sisters at the center of the fairy tale. They’re joined by a cast of more than 40, made up of a mix of theater favorites and newcomers, like Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), John Riddle (Hans), and Greg Hildreth (Olaf).

It appears everything has been stepped-up for the stage, including EGOT-winning composer Bobby Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson Lopez’s score — which has tripled in its number of tunes for 7 to 21. Favorites like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and “Let It Go” (which won the Lopez’s Best Song at the Academy Awards) will all be included.

Menzel, meanwhile, is busy at work on Frozen 2 — the animated sequel set to arrive in theaters in November 2019.