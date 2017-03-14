Ice Cube Says Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma Can End Their Feud ‘Over a Couple Drinks’

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma may have exchanged fiery jabs in their respective diss tracks, but hip hop icon Ice Cube is hopeful that the stars can bury the hatchet.

The rapper-turned-actor and producer spoke highly of the women to PEOPLE Now, noting that he has worked with both artists.

As for the women possibly ending their rivalry, Cube says, “You can do anything over a couple drinks.”

Cube, (né O’Shea Jackson Sr.) knows a thing or two about hip hop rivalries. The music legend famously feuded with his former fellow N.W.A. members and released “No Vaseline,” a fierce diss track aimed at the men, in 1991.

The rappers have since put their differences aside and even performed together at Coachella in 2016 — minus the late Easy-E.

However, Minaj, 34, and Ma’s rivalry is still very much alive and well.

In February, Ma broke the Internet with her nearly 7-minute diss track, “ShETHER,” aimed at Minaj. In response, Minaj reunited with her old crew, Drake and Lil Wayne, for “No Frauds,” a punchline-filled track that sent Barbz everywhere reeling.

Minaj even issued a challenge to 36-year-old Ma last week, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, “You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”