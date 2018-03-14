Australia’s top male vocal group Human Nature is on the road again.

After almost a decade of success performing at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Toby Allen, Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Andrew Tierney have set out on a USA tour, but it’s far from their first trek around the states.

Throughout their 29-year career, Human Nature have had the unique opportunity of touring with greats like Céline Dion and Michael Jackson. They were even lucky enough to be the supporting act on Jackson’s very last world Tour, HIStory.

“It was an incredible experience to perform in front of such big crowds in stadiums,” Mike Tierney told PEOPLE. “Also to see him up close and thrilling audiences everywhere he went.”

Though Jackson had intended for his highly anticipated This Is It World Tour to be his last, the superstar died less than a month before it was set to begin.

“We really did learn a lot being part of such an incredible production,” said Mike Tierney, “Everything from stage costumes to band arrangements to the way he put his show together, I think it helped us appreciate the art of entertaining a crowd and what goes into making it great.”

In November 2017 Human Nature released a new album called Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist that includes original renditions of classics like “Be My Baby,” “Runaround Sue” and “At Last.”

“One of my favorite songs that we do is ‘Stand By Me,'” said Andrew Tierney, “It’s a classic message, a classic melody, and a fantastic feel. It’s probably my favorite song to sing each night.”

Another great they’ve learned from: fellow Aussie and close friend of the band, Olivia Newton-John. “Olivia looks well,” said Andrew Tierney of the star, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. The band got to catch up with her while performing at the recent Grease 40th Anniversary Tribute at G’Day USA in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018 with John Travolta and Newton-John in the audience.

Andrew Tierney sang lead on “You’re the One I Want.” “It was a cool moment,” he said, “John Travolta told me, ‘You did great on that one mate.'”

Human Nature will be returning to the Venetian after their tour wraps up at the end of March.