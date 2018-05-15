'Collide' Singer Howie Day Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge for Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend

Singer Howie Day was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault for allegedly pushing his girlfriend.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, surveillance video at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shows Day, best known for his 2004 single “Collide,” slamming his guitar case onto the sidewalk while waiting for his girlfriend of eight years, Carrie Pencek, to pick him up.

During the incident, which occurred in April, Day also caused damage by slamming the trunk of a Toyota RAV4 vehicle. Pencek allegedly told authorities that he started screaming at her and pushed her when she got out of the car to help with his luggage, according to the report, which also stated that Pencek claimed the push caused physical pain to her.

Day has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

TMZ was the first to report.

A rep for Day did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is not the first time Day has been involved with law enforcement at an airport.

The musician was arrested in 2005 at Logan International Airport in Boston for rowdy behavior on a flight after he became intoxicated from a mix of alcohol and a sleeping pill, according to the Associated Press.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of interfering with a flight crew.

“He was verbally abusive to the flight crew and was kicking the backs of seats of passengers in front of him,” said David Procopio, a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

A year before, in March 2004, Day was arrested in Wisconsin for allegedly locking a woman in the bathroom of a tour bus after she refused his sexual advances. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the AP, Day broke the cell phone of another woman who tried to call the police.