Summer is defined by outdoor shows and music festivals, but the fun doesn’t stop come fall. Some of today’s biggest artists are hitting the road this season, proving that autumn is actually the best time of the year to catch a live show.

Wondering what to snag tickets to? Here are the top 10 tours coming to a city near you in the coming months.

Katy Perry‘s Witness: The Tour

If the photos from her first show in Montreal are any indication, the pop star’s tour in support of her latest album is worth the price of admission just to see her colorful and campy fashion choices in person.

Janet Jackson‘s State of the World Tour

The 51-year-old singer kicked off her highly anticipated State of the World tour this month, just eight months after welcoming her first child, son Eissa.

The rapper, who welcomed twins with Beyoncé in June, is hitting the road. JAY-Z will start and end his tour in California, kicking things off in Anaheim at the Honda Center on Oct. 27 and wrapping the live shows on Dec. 21 in Inglewood at The Forum.

Ed Sheeran‘s ÷ Tour

The singer is touring the United States until October before trotting the globe, with shows in New Zealand, China and more.

Harry Styles Live on Tour

Styles is venturing on his first tour sans One Direction, kicking off this September.

Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour

Mars will conclude his 85-show tour with four nights in Los Angeles this November.

Paul McCartney‘s One on One Tour

The former Beatles member doesn’t need any extra star power, but that hasn’t stopped Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Neil Young and other surprise performers from joining him on stage.

Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team Tour

The country singer and dad of two added new tour dates to extend his live shows through the fall, including additional stops in the U.S. and the U.K.

Lady Gaga‘s Joanne World Tour

Lady Gaga announced she was postponing the European leg of her Joanne world tour, citing severe physical pain, but she’ll still be hitting the road in the U.S.

Coldplay‘s Head Full of Dreams Tour

The band’s seventh tour performed a new country song for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that frontman Chris Martin promised would never be performed again.