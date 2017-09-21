Harry Styles Covers One Direction and Ariana Grande, Waves Gay Pride Flag at Tour Launch

Heartthrob (and newly-minted blockbuster movie star) Harry Styles kicked off his highly anticipated first solo tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles earlier this week to much excitement and, of course, some fangirl screams.

On Tuesday at The Masonic in San Francisco, the 23-year-old former boybander sang tracks from his critically-acclaimed self-titled debut like “Sweet Creature” and “Kiwi” as well as the Bowie-esque hit “Sign of the Times.” Donning a dapper ’70s-inspired floral suit, Styles also covered Ariana Grande’s song “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” — which he co-wrote for the pop star’s album My Everything — and not one, but two One Direction favorites: “Stockholm Syndrome” and the classic that started it all, “What Makes You Beautiful.” He also covered Fleetwood Mac’s hit “The Chain” after previously covering it on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. Watch the video below of Styles performing One Direction’s signature hit below, clearly thriving.

Showing love for the LGBTQ community, Styles took the stage with a rainbow flag draped over his microphone. Later in the show, he waved the flag around stage, much to the delight of fans in the audience. Styles is a known supporter of the LGBTQ community, previously donning the flag and also showing support for former NFL player Michael Sam after he came out as gay in 2014.

i think people undermine how safe ur idol waving around a pride flag on stage can make u feel. thank u for being my safe place @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/E6OS8NTBlr — . (@lgbtqiaddie) September 20, 2017

The second night of the tour brought Styles to L.A., and though the setlist was the same, fans noticed a certain fan in the audience: Niall Horan, another 1D member. Horan himself has his own debut solo album coming out in late October, Flicker.

Niall looks so proud of Harry!!! Pick someone who's supportive 😎 pic.twitter.com/i7iSl5L2Kr — nameless biatch k. (@lxrryxmofo) September 21, 2017

Earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles defended his concertgoers and general fanbase.

“Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say,” Styles told the magazine. “Music is something that’s always changing. There’s no goal posts.”

Styles will continue his world tour throughout 2018.

