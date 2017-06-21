Hearts are mending all over the world — Harry Styles is reportedly back on the market.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 23, has split from chef and food blogger Tess Ward just two months after their alleged relationship was revealed, The Sun reports.

According to the U.K.-based outlet, Ward is now back with her ex-boyfriend. “Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer,” a source tells the paper.

Styles and Ward were photographed driving around in his car in London in early May and reportedly met through his stylist Lou Teasdale.

However, the former One Direction singer — who’s been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift in the past — claimed earlier this year he’s been single for more than a year.

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

“I haven’t dated in a long time,” the star, who’s gearing up to promote his upcoming film Dunkirk, told his pal Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. “I went away to do the movie then did the album, so I haven’t in a while.”