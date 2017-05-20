WATCH: Harry Styles Has ‘the Best Time of My Life’ Performing ‘Landslide’ with Stevie Nicks

Harry Styles had a rock n’ roll night he’ll never forget in Los Angeles on Friday.

During his show at The Troubadour, the One Direction band member-turned-solo artist, 23, brought out surprise guest Stevie Nicks to perform his single, “Two Ghosts,” as well as the classic 1975 Fleetwood Mac song, “Landslide” and Nicks’ 1981 Don Henley duet, “Leather and Lace.”

“Yup, definitely the best night of my life,” Styles said during his intimate concert.

At one point during the show, the British crooner had a fangirl moment after jumping off the stage to stand in the front row and watch Nicks sing.

Late Late Show host James Corden was among those in the crowd after Styles spent a week-long residency on the CBS late-night program.

In addition to “Two Ghosts,” Styles belted other new songs off his self-titled debut solo album, including “Sign of the Times,” “From the Dining Table,” “Only Angel” and “Kiwi,” which he sang twice of after attendees pleaded for an encore.

And for his beloved 1D followers, Styles gave a special solo rendition of “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Fun fact: Styles is a huge Fleetwood Mac fan. He even bought a carrot cake to present to Nicks at a Fleetwood Mac concert. “Piped her name onto it. She loved it. Glad she liked carrot cake,” Styles admitted in his recent Rolling Stone interview.