5 Things We Learned About Harry Styles From His Solo Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles has been doing a lot as a solo recording artist during his hiatus from One Direction.

And the British crooner, 23, revealed new details about his independent music venture while riding shotgun with longtime mate James Corden during Thursday’s Carpool Karaoke.

1. He feels more “in control” as a solo singer.

Back in December 2015, Styles had a group Carpool with his 1D band mates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, months following Zayn Malik‘s departure. “I feel like I have more control over the buttons,” Styles joked during his one-on-one ride with Corden, after pointing out he previously sat in the back seat.

It may be a good thing that Styles, Malik, Horan, Tomlinson and Payne ventured into their own solo careers because they seem to prefer different musical genres. “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” Payne, 23, recently told Music Choice. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

2. Harry proudly wept tears over “Sign of the Times” — and so did his mum, Anne Twist.

Styles revealed he sometimes gets emotional “in a cool way” when he performs his lead single. He also shared that his mother’s favorite song off the album is the third track he released, “Sweet Creature.”

And if you’re wondering what his dad Desmond’s favorite song is, it’s “Carolina.”

3. We already knew he could pull off a bold suit, but now we know he can look cool in a fishnet vest ensemble.

4. Styles landed a role in Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk, and his next career move as an actor could be as leading man in a future romantic comedy.

He and Corden improvised iconic moments from Notting Hill and Titanic with the singer playing Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet, respectively. The pair may want to brush up on their movie knowledge though, especially one of Titanic‘s most famous lines: “Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls.”

5. His go-to karaoke song is a true classic.

Styles revealed his favorite duet to belt out to is “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

During Thursday’s Late Late Show episode, Styles gave his new song, “Kiwi,” its television debut.

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.