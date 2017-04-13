Harry Styles Reveals the Title and Release Date of His Debut Solo Album

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Harry Styles’ debut album has a name close to the singer’s heart (and birth certificate): Harry Styles.

Styles announce the record’s title on Thursday and revealed its release date as May 12.

The One Direction member debuted “Sign of the Times” last week, the lead single off Harry Styles, and one of 10 songs on the record. See the tracklist below.

1. “Meet Me in the Hallway”

2. “Sign of the Times”

3. “Carolina”

4. “Two Ghosts”

5. “Sweet Creature”

6. “Only Angel”

7. “Kiwi”

8. “Ever Since New York”

9. “Woman”

10. “From the Dining Table”

The release of “Sign of the Times” and Harry Styles marks Styles’ first new music since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. He’s the third member of the group to branch out into solo work, following Zayn Malik (who released his own debut last year with Mind of Mine) and Niall Horan (who released the song “This Town” in 2016).