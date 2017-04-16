Harry Styles Makes His Solo Debut on Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it’s Harry Styles making his solo debut.

The 23-year-old singer hit the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time without his One Direction bandmates to perform songs off his upcoming self-titled debut album, Harry Styles. The singer performed “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York.”

Styles previously performed on the comedy sketch show with One Direction as the musical guest in both 2012 and 2014.

His performance comes on the heels of the April 7 release of “Sign of the Times” — one of 10 songs off his highly anticipated record, set to drop May 12.

The release of “Sign of the Times” and Harry Styles marks Styles’ first new music since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 and since he signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist the same year.

He follows Zayn Malik (who released his own debut in 2016 with Mind of Mine), Niall Horan (who released his single “This Town” in 2016) and Louis Tomlinson (who released his song “Just Hold On” in 2016) as the fourth member of the group to branch out into solo work.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have to Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

The firsts for Styles don’t stop at his solo project, though — he’ll make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 summer blockbuster, Dunkirk.

This week’s Saturday Night Live was the first episode to air live simultaneously in every time zone in the United States.