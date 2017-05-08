It’s finally here! Harry Styles‘ music video for his first-ever solo single, “Sign of the Times,” dropped on Monday morning — and people are already talking.

The five-minute video — which he was spotted filming in April — finds the former One Direction member flying over mountains and walking on water in Scotland’s Isle of Skye, while belting out these emotional lyrics:

“Just stop your crying/Have the time of your life/Breaking through the atmosphere/And things are pretty good from here”

Naturally, Twitter users have a lot to say about the singer’s debut clip. Here are just a handful of reviews, courtesy of the singer’s die-hard/newly minted fans … and everyone else.

On who Styles definitely channeled for his debut music video:

harry styles, sign of the times (2017) pic.twitter.com/WM6WVa2WdS — corri (@pettyperrie) May 8, 2017

On not realizing Styles has the ability to fly and walk on water:

Me after watching the Sign Of The Times music video @Harry_Styles #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/D9qy3KvwpJ — g (@cashtonrisingx) May 8, 2017

On feeling totally anxious/intimidated by his skills:

harry styles had me shook with the sign of the times music video like he gon' fly alone lmao — rochelle (@rochellechicoo) May 8, 2017

On the video’s use of nature:

SIGN OF THE TIMES MUSIC VIDEO IS SO COOL. NO HALF NAKED GIRLS, KISSING OR SOMETHING. MORE ON NATURE DAMN. PROUD OF YOU @Harry_Styles — shawn. (@poppingrainbow) May 8, 2017

On just who Styles is as a human:

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times https://t.co/9eAbma0mJN

YOUR SMILE, YOUR LOOK, YOUR EVERYTHING IS SO UNIQUE …. SO BEAUTIFUL, I LOVE YOU — Vania SRA. de Styles (@vania_de_Styles) May 8, 2017

On the video’s aesthetic:

The Sign of the Times music video was beautiful! Well done @Harry_Styles — celeste (@fondlyskam) May 8, 2017

On the video’s most important issue:

Harry Styles' feet looks too big for his body. That's all I've taken from the sign of the times video so far — Kelly Allen (@KellyAllen01) May 8, 2017

On the Wuthering Heights comparison:

Harry Styles looked kinda Heathcliff-ish in the 'Sign of the Times' music video. 😍😌 — Dang (@Reitczielle) May 8, 2017

Styles’ self-titled debut album is set to drop on May 12. He’ll kick off a world tour in San Francisco this fall.