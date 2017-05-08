It’s finally here! Harry Styles‘ music video for his first-ever solo single, “Sign of the Times,” dropped on Monday morning — and people are already talking.
The five-minute video — which he was spotted filming in April — finds the former One Direction member flying over mountains and walking on water in Scotland’s Isle of Skye, while belting out these emotional lyrics:
“Just stop your crying/Have the time of your life/Breaking through the atmosphere/And things are pretty good from here”
Naturally, Twitter users have a lot to say about the singer’s debut clip. Here are just a handful of reviews, courtesy of the singer’s die-hard/newly minted fans … and everyone else.
Styles’ self-titled debut album is set to drop on May 12. He’ll kick off a world tour in San Francisco this fall.