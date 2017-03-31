People

Harry Styles’ Single Title Revealed: ‘Sign of the Times’ to Drop Next Week

By @ericrennerbrown

Posted on

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 01: Singer Harry Styles of One Direction performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center on December 1, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Harry Styles teased new music Friday morning, sharing artwork and the message “SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //” on his social media channels.

In 2016, the One Direction member inked a contract with that band’s label, Columbia Records, as a solo artist; the artwork Styles posted Friday displays Columbia’s logo.

Styles has pursued other interests since One Direction announced their hiatus early last year — he’ll make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 summer blockbuster, Dunkirk — but new music seemed imminent when Saturday Night Live announced earlier this week that he’d be the musical guest for its April 15 episode.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Friday’s news follows teasers Styles shared this past weekend referencing an April 7 release date.

EW has reached out to Styles’ team for comment.

