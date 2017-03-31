Harry Styles’ Single Title Revealed: ‘Sign of the Times’ to Drop Next Week

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Harry Styles teased new music Friday morning, sharing artwork and the message “SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //” on his social media channels.

In 2016, the One Direction member inked a contract with that band’s label, Columbia Records, as a solo artist; the artwork Styles posted Friday displays Columbia’s logo.

Styles has pursued other interests since One Direction announced their hiatus early last year — he’ll make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 summer blockbuster, Dunkirk — but new music seemed imminent when Saturday Night Live announced earlier this week that he’d be the musical guest for its April 15 episode.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Friday’s news follows teasers Styles shared this past weekend referencing an April 7 release date.

FROM COINAGE: Mind-Blowing American Idol Success Stories

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood

EW has reached out to Styles’ team for comment.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com