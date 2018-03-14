Is Harry Styles Addressing His Sexuality in New Song 'Medicine?' Twitter Thinks So

Harry Styles surprised fans with two new songs recently, and has sent listeners straight to Twitter with questions about his sexuality.

The singer and former One Direction member, 24, performed in Paris on Tuesday night at the AccorHotels Arena as part of his current European solo tour when he debuted the previously unreleased tracks “Anna” and “Medicine,” the latter of which caught the attention of many due to its lyrics.

“The boys and the girls are here I mess around with them / And I’m okay with it / I’m coming down/ I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted,” Styles can be heard belting out in a fan-recorded video from the concert.

Though the singer has yet to confirm the inspiration behind the song, many on social media have dubbed “Medicine” a “bisexual anthem.”

RELATED GALLERY: 19 Celebrities Who’ve Opened Up About Their Sexuality

Harry Styles Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun/Getty

“@Harry_Styles can you verify whether or not Medicine is you coming out,” one fan tweeted.

While another follower referenced his former bandmate Zayn Malik’s split from girlfriend Gigi Hadid after two years of dating: “Ok ok yeah zayn and gigi broke up but let’s talk abt harry styles new bisexual anthem medicine.”

In addition, attendees spotted Styles’ reported flame Camille Rowe and his mother Anne in the crowd at the Paris venue.

RELATED: Harry Styles and James Corden Lock Lips in Star-Studded Holiday Carpool Karaoke

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

@Harry_Styles can you verify whether or not Medicine is you coming out. Thanks Hun — Kasey T 🍂🎃 (@KaseyT1823) March 14, 2018

medicine by harry styles is nothing i’ve ever heard before i stan a bisexual anthem — capricrap (@lungswitch) March 14, 2018

The official bi anthem is Medicine by Harry Styles and it hasn't even been released yet — hungry virgo 🌯 (@ky_oho) March 14, 2018

RELATED: Proof Harry Styles Has Always Loved a Bold Suit

Styles — who was romantically linked to Taylor Swift in 2012 and Kendall Jenner in 2015 — touched upon his sexuality in May 2017, telling The Sun about how he has “never felt the need” to define his sexual orientation.

“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he told the British outlet. “Everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

Later that same year, the star waved a massive pride flag during his first solo tour show in San Francisco, California, in September.

Harry Styles (September 2017) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music

Styles previously shot down rumors that he was bisexual in a 2013 interview with British GQ.

“Bisexual? Me? I don’t think so. I’m pretty sure I’m not,” he told the men’s glossy at the time.

In the same interview, he called rumors and speculation over his sexuality funny, ridiculous and annoying.

“I don’t want to be one of those people that complains about the rumors,” he told British GQ. “I never like it when a celebrity goes on Twitter and says, ‘This isn’t true!’ It is what it is, I tend not to do that. The only time it gets really annoying is that if you get into a relationship and you get into a place where you really like someone and then things are being written in the papers that affect them and how they see you. Then it can get annoying.”