Harry Styles References Ex Taylor Swift's Hit '22' During Concert — and Fans Freak Out

Harry Styles quickly sent fans into hysterics when he swiftly mentioned the popular lyrics of his ex-girlfriend during a recent concert.
During his March 18 show in Copenhagen, the former One Direction band member, 24, wished a concertgoer a happy 22nd birthday by seemingly quoting the words to Taylor Swift‘s song “22.”
“Twenty-two. She’s 22, okay. I don’t know about …,” he said before stepping away from the microphone.
Well-versed Swifties know that the 2012 single goes: “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”
Styles’ quip went viral as Twitter users recalled their brief relationship in 2012-13 with many sharing reactions using photos of Swift.
With others shipping a Haylor reunion.
And even Styles has previously proven to know the lyrics to “22” when he tweeted it in 2016 for his 22nd birthday.
Styles — who has happily moved on with boyfriend Joe Alwan — has even previously stated that he’s aware that their relationship may have inspired some of Swift’s hit songs “Style” and “Out of the Woods.”
“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not …” he told Rolling Stone in April 2017, adding, “but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.”
Styles also shared that he, too, writes from experiences (One Direction’s “Perfect” is thought to be about Swift), noting, “I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about.”
The singer further noted that his ex doesn’t need praise from him: “They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”