Harry Styles Mourns Death of Stepfather Robin Twist

Harry Styles‘ stepfather, Robin Twist, has died. He was 57.

“Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep for Styles, 23, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Twist married Harry’s mother, Anne Cox, in June 2013. The One Direction member served as the best man at the wedding and even walked Anne down the aisle during the ceremony at the town of Congleton in Cheshire, England.

Earlier this month, Anne celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Instagram writing, “Thank you for all the anniversary wishes.”

Twist, who is the father of Mike, 31, and Amy from previous relationships, helped raise the Dunkirk actor since he was 7 years old after Anne split from the singer’s father, Des Styles.

Twist’s ex-wife Erica Jane Morgan shared a since-deleted photo of the former couple on Facebook, and received condolences in the picture’s comment section. Morgan thanked them and commented with a broken heart emoji.