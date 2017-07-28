Harry Styles Has the World’s Most Handsome Eyes and Chin, Says Science

In a report that everyone saw coming, science has confirmed that One Direction’s Harry Styles is objectively one of the species’ top-tier lookers, reports MTV.

The report published by The Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery looks at The Golden Ratio (known as Phi) and how the symmetry of celebrities’ faces can be used to rank them in order of attractiveness. Nobody expects you to understand why you would want to do this but the quest for knowledge does not discriminate.

Turns out that Styles has both the most handsome eyes. Supposedly, the distance between the eyes, divided by the length of the eye should equal 1.618 (known as Phi). Styles’ peepers are 98.15% of that perfect ratio.

His chin is even closer to perfect status. For maximum attractiveness, the width of the chin at the mid point where it goes in the most should be 1.618 times the length of the lip. Styles’ chin is 99.7% of this ratio.

Recently, the One Direction singer turned solo star revealed that the long-standing rumor that he has four nipples is actually true. The singer appeared on Chelsea Handler’s TV show Chelsea to promote his role in the acclaimed new Christopher Nolan movie ‘Dunkirk‘, when the urban legend was put to him.

In related news, Styles also said that the reason behind ‘Dunkirk’s 12A age rating was because he couldn’t stop swearing on set.

This article originally appeared on Nme.com