There’s a ‘Hole in My Heart:’ Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims During Mexico Show

Harry Styles held a moment of silence on Tuesday at a show in Mexico to honor the victims of Monday’s suicide bombing, an attack that left 22 people dead and at least 119 injured at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The former One Direction frontman told fans that although he looked forward to a joyful performance in Mexico, “tonight doesn’t feel like a night to celebrate.”

“Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart,” Styles, 23, told the crowd in fan footage. “I went to my first show in the arena, and I’ve had some of my best experiences of my life playing at the place in Manchester.”

He added: “We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world. And I ask you to please choose love every single day.”

The deadly explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. Investigators suspect the attack was carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated an improvised explosive device and died at the scene, Hopkins said.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communication, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Greater Manchester Police said this week that authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident, according to the Associated Press. Soon after, officials took three more men into custody.

Many remained hospitalized in the wake of the attack, as officials released the identities of those killed. Among the dead are an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, and several teenagers.

Faces of Manchester: Who Are the Victims of the Concert Terror Attack?

Shortly after the incident, Styles took to Twitter to address the devastating news.

“I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight,” he wrote. “Sending love to everyone involved. H.”

Styles isn’t the only star to honor the victims during a show. During a Tuesday performance on The Voice Miley Cyrus sang her new single “Malibu,” dedicating the display to Grande and those involved in the attack.

Grande, who was not hurt during the incident, was spotted landing in Florida Tuesday where she was reunited with her family and boyfriend Mac Miller.