Harry Styles Crashes a Cupcake Fight with Puppies in New ‘Kiwi’ Video

Harry Styles goes to war in his new video for “Kiwi” — but instead of guns and bombs, these soldiers’ only weapons are cupcakes and other assorted baked goods… and the soldiers are children and puppies. (“No children or animals were harmed during the making of this film,” a disclaimer at the top of the clip says.)

The video begins with a young girl (Beau Gadsdon from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) dressed in a Harry Styles-style floral suit looking ready to fight as she makes her way to an auditorium armed with a box full of cupcakes. Once at her destination, she’s met with her peers and a tower of cakes. She throws the first cupcake, and from there, it’s sweet, sweet chaos.

Eventually, Styles himself makes his entrance with a troop full of dogs. See the entire, delightful video — which ends with what looks like the coolest class photo ever — above.