There was no mistletoe in sight, but James Corden still got a special kiss on Monday’s special Carpool Karaoke Christmas installment from former One Direction member Harry Styles.

The 39-year-old Late Late Show host rounded up a sea of stars to wrap up a year of his popular late night show segment, with Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson joining Corden and bandleader Reggie Watts for a singalong to Mariah Carey’s cover of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

“Wow, I did not expect that for Christmas,” Corden joked with Styles after the lip-lock ended.

Harry Styles and James Corden CBS

Of course, Late Show fans knows Styles and Corden have a long friendship.

Back in December 2015, Styles rode with Corden and his then-band mates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne — just months after Zayn Malik‘s departure — for one of the most popular Carpool Karaoke segments.

He then returned for a solo outing in May 2017, capping off a week-long residency on the show where he did everything from guest host to perform a slew of new songs from his self-titled solo album.

RELATED VIDEO: James Corden on Acting with Meryl Streep: ‘It Was a Nightmare’

Their friendship is so tight that Styles even has a tattoo reading “Late Late” below the center of his bicep — one that he got live after losing out on a game of “Tattoo Roulette” on The Late Late Show.

Corden then gave a nod to Styles when appearing shirtless on the March 2016 cover of WSJ. Magazine, dotted in a sea of temporary tattoos that included knives, anchors and butterflies.

“Here’s my interview in @WSJ it was @Harry_Styles who inspired the look!” he tweeted.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS.