Harry Styles Does a Spot-on Impression of Mick Jagger During SNL's Hilarious Family Feud Sketch

Harry Styles worked overtime as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In addition to making his solo debut with performances of “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York,” the singer showed off his comedic chops in several sketches.

For a “Time Travel Edition” of Celebrity Family Feud, the 23-year-old donned shoulder-length locks and an unbuttoned shirt to portray the Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger as part of the 1977 team.

In addition to looking the part, the former member of One Direction nailed the legendary musician’s mannerisms, exaggerating his mouth and having his tongue pop out periodically.

Kenan Thompson starred as host Steve Harvey and commented that he loved Jagger’s solo work.

“Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo?” Styles responded, clearly poking fun at himself after achieving fame with One Direction and now pursuing a career as a stand-alone artist. “That is insane.”

Styles’ character was even able to help his team defeat celebrities from 2017, giving a correct answer for the question, “What keeps you up at night?”

“Well, if I’m up it’s because I’ve got a little company, right?” he replied, continuing his cheek impression. “A little hanky panky.”

Even when he was in the background of the action, Styles continued to stay in character with jittery movements and showing off his lips.

This isn’t the first time Styles has drawn comparisons to Jagger. The men’s publication from AnOther, Another Man, shared three covers featuring the pop star resembling the rocker.

INTRODUCING ANOTHER MAN ISSUE 23 | HARRY STYLES BY WILLY VANDERPERRE x ALISTER MACKIE | ART DIRECTION AND LOGO BY STUDIO 191 | AVAILABLE 29.09.16 #anotherman23 #harrystyles #alistermackie #willyvanderperre #studio191 @harrystyles A post shared by Another Man Magazine (@another_man) on Sep 26, 2016 at 8:00am PDT

The release of “Sign of the Times” and Harry Styles marks Styles’ first new music since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 and since he signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist the same year.

He follows Zayn Malik (who released his own debut in 2016 with Mind of Mine), Niall Horan (who released his single “This Town” in 2016) and Louis Tomlinson (who released his song “Just Hold On” in 2016) as the fourth member of the group to branch out into solo work.

The firsts for Styles don’t stop at his solo project, though — he’ll make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 summer blockbuster, Dunkirk.