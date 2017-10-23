During Saturday’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl, Harry Styles was groped by a fan in the front row.

The incident, which took place in the middle of the singer’s set during the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer, was captured on video by numerous fans in attendance.

While Styles was performing his song “Kiwi,” the singer dropped to his knees in front of the crowd. In the videos of the moment, a hand can be seen reaching towards his crotch. After that, Styles immediately stood up and walked to the other side of the stage to continue his performance.

As news of the incident spread, his fans took their outrage to Twitter, writing messages of disgust along with the hashtag “#RespectHarry.”

“This is flat out disgusting and vile. I am sick and tired of his so called ‘fans’ treating him like this, he deserves better #RespectHarry,” wrote one fan.

This is flat out disgusting and vile. I am sick and tired of his so called "fans" treating him like this, he deserves better #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/xJKlUnFfY0 — Just like Neko (@larryshighnotes) October 22, 2017

This should be obvious but guess not #RespectHarry — Just Like Queen (@MsRoyalVloggerr) October 22, 2017

It’s sad that we still have to do these trends cause people still can’t respect Harry. Call this what it is. Sexual assault #RespectHarry — nocontrolprojec (@NoControlProjec) October 22, 2017

I just want the name, age, Twitter of the girl who grabbed Harry’s crotch I just wanna talk #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/AhvrDO9Roj — Kristin 🍭 (@icekkfish) October 22, 2017

Goodnight to everyone EXCEPT the person that groped harry styles on stage tonight shame on you — young soybean (@bailyeet) October 23, 2017

Then y'all wonder why artists put barriers between the stage and the croud. This is disgusting #RespectHarry — Matilde//college 56➰ (@portuguesefangi) October 22, 2017

I am a: ⚪️ Man

🔘 Woman Looking for: ⚪️ Men

⚪️ Women

🔘 People who treat Harry with love and respect just like he does#RespectHarry — Aysha✧ (@whenhrrysmiles) October 23, 2017

When he kneels in the front you should understand that he's doing it to get close to you. NOT TO BE TOUCHED INAPPROPRIATELY #RespectHarry — H.🌹 (@bringmetoniall_) October 22, 2017

But one user wrote that while Styles getting groped onstage was offensive, it’s important to point out that unwanted touching happens to women all the time — and that no matter who you are, it’s never okay. “Yeah Harry styles getting groped at a concert is bad and all but WOMEN GET GROPED LITERALLY ALL THE TIME. HOW ABOUT WE ALSO RESPECT THEM TOO.”

This incident took place just weeks after Harvey Weinstein, 65, was fired from his powerhouse film studio, The Weinstein Company, after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against him in the New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women also added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the initial NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has also left Los Angeles and checked into a luxury resort in Arizona.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”