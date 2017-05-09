Harry Styles Debuts New Song 'Carolina' During Live Performance Days Before Album Release

Harry Styles is on fire.

The singer debuted a brand-new song off his upcoming self-titled debut album, Harry Styles while kicking off the Citi Concert Series on TODAY on Tuesday.

Styles, 23, performed “Ever Since New York,” “Sign of the Times” and the never-before-heard “Carolina.”

The concert marked his final performance before the release of his highly anticipated record, set to drop Friday — and fans made sure not to miss out.

“People starting lining up on Saturday,” Alex Ficquette, TODAY’s plaza producer tells PEOPLE, adding that the crowd reached capacity in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “This crowd has the most non-New Yorkers we’ve ever seen. People have flown in for the concert.”

Styles made sure to show his fans some extra love, buying pizza for those who camped out in the cold before the concert.

“He’s been so great with the fans,” says Ficquette. “He’s been waving to them and taking selfies with them whenever he can.”

After performing three songs from his upcoming album, Styles treated his fans to a very special surprise: he sang a One Direction song.

“Do you guys mind if I sing an old one?” he said, before launching into “Stockholm Syndrome.”

The release of Harry Styles marks Styles’ first new music since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 and since he signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist the same year.

He follows Zayn Malik (who released his own debut in 2016 with Mind of Mine), Niall Horan (who’s released singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands“) and Louis Tomlinson (who released his song “Just Hold On” in 2016) as the fourth member of the group to branch out into solo work.

The firsts for Styles don’t stop at his solo project, though — he’ll make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 summer blockbuster, Dunkirk.