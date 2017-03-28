Harry Styles Is Back — Solo! Singer to Debut New Music on Saturday Night Live

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Harry Styles is making his solo debut on Saturday Night Live this April, the NBC show announced Tuesday. The announcement comes on the heels of a video teaser that aired this past weekend in the U.K. that showed Styles opening a door as piano music played in the background before “April 7” flashed on the screen, hinting that the One Direction member would be premiering music that day.

The same day the clip aired, Styles also posted three white squares on his Instagram account — the same squares he posted in September before he was revealed as Another Man magazine’s cover star.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

This will mark Styles’ first release as a solo artist since One Direction went on hiatus in March 2016. Since then, former member Zayn Malik and current member Niall Horan have also released music solo, while Louis Tomlinson released a collaboration with Steve Aoki. (New dad Liam Payne is also working on solo material.)

Styles previously appeared on Saturday Night Live when One Direction was the musical guest three separate times in 2012, 2013, and 2014. SNL alum Jimmy Fallon will host the upcoming episode.

