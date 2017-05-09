Harry Styles Is Dating Food Blogger Tess Ward: Report

Harry Styles may be off the market.

The singer, 23, is reportedly dating U.K. chef and blogger Tess Ward, according to The Sun.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” claims the U.K. publication. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

A rep for Styles declined to comment to PEOPLE.

According to her website, Ward is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, food writer and author and food consultant. She released her first book, The Naked Diet, in 2015 after training at The Ritz and River Cottage, according to her LinkedIn page.

Weekend cooking 🍗 (more on stories) A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

The Sun also reported that the couple, who met through his stylist Lou Teasdale, has “been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he’s already introduced Tess to some of his close friends.” The outlet also has photos of the duo driving around in Styles’ car over the weekend in London.

The former One Direction singer — who’s been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift in the past — claimed last month he’s been single for more than a year.

“I haven’t dated in a long time,” the “Sign of the Times” singer told his pal Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. “I went away to do the movie then did the album, so I haven’t in a while.”