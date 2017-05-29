Harry Styles Calls Hospitalized Manchester Bombing Victim Freya Lewis: He Said ‘He Loved Her!’

Harry Styles called one victim of last week’s deadly Manchester bombing as she recovers in the hospital following the attack that killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The former One Direction star made 14-year-old Freya Lewis’ road to recovery a bit brighter on Saturday, when he called her at her Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital bed with a sweet message.

“The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles,” the family wrote in a blog post on the Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School website. “Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!”

Lewis suffered lacerations, burns and multiple fractures after being hit by flying shrapnel from the explosion, Manchester Evening News reports. She attended the concert with her friend Nell Jones, who died in the attack.

“Freya has been sewn, bolted, drilled and bandaged back together,” the family wrote in their first blog post after the incident. “It is going to be a long climb but we are on the first step.”

The deadly explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. Investigators suspect the attack was carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated an improvised explosive device and died at the scene, Hopkins said.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Many remained hospitalized in the wake of the attack, as officials released the identities of those killed. Among the dead are an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, and several teenagers.

The family has provided updates on Lewis’ condition since the attack. But it was likely the efforts of Lewis’ sister, Georgia, that landed Lewis the phone call from Styles.

Last week, Georgia uploaded a Facebook video which appeared to show a giddy Lewis meeting Styles.

“I don’t expect this to work but if this post is shared enough times we can see if we can get Harry’s attention,” Georgia wrote. “All I want is for my little sister to be happy so please share for Harry Styles’ biggest fan.”

"It is with great sadness that we reflect on the loss of Nell Jones from our school community." Full Statement: https://t.co/m8xNseayiQ pic.twitter.com/oAr5Ow3MAa — HCCS (@hccs1978) May 24, 2017

Georgia gushed about the phone call in a follow-up post.

“Cannot believe it, Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang,” Georgia wrote. “They told each other that she loved him!!!”

Styles has spoken out about the tragedy numerous times since the attack.

In a tweet, Styles wrote that he is “heartbroken over what happened in Manchester.” Last week, he held a moment of silence for victims of the attack during a show in Mexico.