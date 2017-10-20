Kylie Jenner’s BFF Harry Hudson just dropped his debut single.

The Los Angeles-based singer released his first single “Cry for Love” on Friday. Self-written, the song marks Hudson’s first official release on the MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation label through their Interscope Records partnership.

The sensual track — which is the first song from Hudson’s debut album scheduled for release early next year — paints a clear picture about his absence of self-love and his desire for self-discovery.

“‘Cry for Love’ is a chapter of my life when I was lost and truly trying to find love and what it meant,” Hudson says in a statement. “I searched for my happiness through other people and ended up in a relationship that was based on a physical love. I honestly didn’t know what loving myself meant so whenever I got a 2 a.m. text, of course I was there.”

While Hudson may be a new face in the music industry, he is well-known to Kardashian fans as Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s best friend.

The Jenner girls often feature Hudson on social media and have also invited him make special appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Cry for Love” is now available for download on iTunes.