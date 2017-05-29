Hanson's Kids Steal the Show in Their New Music Video for 'I Was Born'

Hanson has always been a family affair — and now, their kids are joining in on the fun.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary as a band, “MMMBop” brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson dropped their new single “I Was Born” along with a music video starring 11 of their 12 collective kids.

“Featuring our own kids made sense because we knew they would share an honest performance,” Zac exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We loved the fact that it added another dimension to the story of pursuing our dreams for the last 25 years.”

When “MMMBop” topped the charts in 1997, Isaac, Taylor and Zac were only 16, 14 and 11, respectively. In a full circle moment, Hanson is giving their own kids that same chance in the spotlight.

“From the earliest conversations about this song, we imagined kids featured in the video to elevate the song’s message of unbridled optimism for the future,” Taylor says.

The kids can be seen in the video showing off their own talents while rocking out and lip-synching to the uplifting pop-rock tune dressed up as doctors, ballet dancers, basketball players and chefs.

“There was a lot of excitement across the board from the kids so we tried to just capture that in each appearance, which cover the gamut of their many personalities,” Isaac says. “Thankfully for us, they all love the song.”

The single will be a part of Hanson’s upcoming Greatest Hit album Middle of Everywhere, set for release on Sept. 8.