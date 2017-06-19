Hanson Call Justin Bieber’s Music ‘Chlamydia of the Ear’

This article originally appeared on EntertainmentWeekly.com.

Justin Bieber might be one of the most successful artists in music right now — with two songs he’s featured on having both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the past month — but he’s going to have to work a little harder to win over fellow former child stars Hanson.

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears… it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” Zac Hanson said in a recent interview on an Australian radio station when they were asked to identify a number of popular songs, including Luis Fonsi’s Bieber-featuring remix of “Despacito.”

FROM PEN: Grammy News and Notes: Album of the Year Nominees

“Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks,” brother Isaac added.

The three are currently celebrating the 20-year anniversary of “MMMbop” with a world tour that launched June 1. Hear them give their take on Bieber above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com