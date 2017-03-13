‘MMMBop’-ing Around the World! Hanson Announces 25th Anniversary Global Tour

This article originally appeared on EW.com.
Hanson — our favorite “MMMBop”-ing brothers, musicians, and beer brewers — will embark on a world tour for their 25th anniversary as a band, the group announced Monday. The Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour kicks off May 21 at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an event Hanson started in their hometown.
“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor Hanson said in a statement.
“This year is not only about the two decades of music,” Isaac Hanson added, “it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”
This isn’t the only big news for Hanson fans this year: The group also announced a new Christmas album, Ooh Christmas, to be released later in 2017.
Check out the tour dates below or visit Hanson’s website to see if the group will bring their anniversary celebration to a city near you.
June 1 – Cologne GERMANY – Gloria
June 2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Paradiso
June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo
June 5 – Paris, France – La Cigale
June 7 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
June 10 – London, England – Shepards Bush Empire
September 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
September 13 – Austin, TX – Emos East
September 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
September 16 – Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon
September 17 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
September 19 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
September 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
September 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
September 23 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
September 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
September 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
September 30 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
October 1 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
October 2 – Montreal, QC CANADA – Corona
October 4 – Toronto, ON CANADA – Danford Music Hall
October 6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
October 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
October 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
October 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot
October 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune
October 18 – Vancouver, BC CANADA – Vogue Theatre
October 19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan
October 24 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
October 27 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues