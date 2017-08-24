Halsey Slams Fan for Saying She Can't Pose for Playboy and Be a Feminist: 'A Woman Can Be Multidimensional'

For Halsey, posing half-naked doesn’t make her any less of a feminist.

The “Bad at Love” singer took to the comments section on Instagram to clapback to a user who criticized her Playboy debut.

“You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine,” one user wrote in the comments section of Halsey’s post of her cover shoot.

“Yeah it’s crazy. I can show my tits in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year!” Halsey responded.

“Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing,” she concluded.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

Not-so-covered cover girl A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Sharing the exchange with fans on Instagram, the singer captioned her post, “Just so we are f***ing clear.”

For her Playboy spread, Halsey freed the nipple and also talked about growing up biracial.

“I look white, but I still have white boys in my life asking me why my nipples are brown,” she told the publication. “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up, I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”