Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Ex-Husband Chris Martin 'My Brother' in Sweet Birthday Instagram Message

Nearly four years after announcing they were “consciously uncoupling,” Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are still family.

The actress, 45, wished her ex-husband, 41, a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet birthday message and photo of the former couple with their children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” she captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, the Goop founder — who’s engaged to producer Brad Falchuk — opened up about her relationship with Martin on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial,” she told Colbert about Martin, who’s now dating actress Dakota Johnson. “It’s nice, it’s great. Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”

Paltrow debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring in late January weeks after she and Falchuk officially confirmed their engagement by announcing the news on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for more than three years.

Just one day ago, the star wished her new love a happy birthday by sharing a sexy photo of Falchuk.

“Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon,” Paltrow captioned the snap, which showed the producer on a dirt road with only a towel around his waist.