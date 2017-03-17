Bring on the Mullet Hair! Gwen Stefani Updates Twitter Profile with Hilarious Throwback of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is digging up some dirt on her beau Blake Shelton.

The 47-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer updated her Twitter profile picture on Thursday with an old photo of Shelton, 40, rocking a mullet-style haircut and a wide grin.

“#newprofilepic,” Stefani tweeted.

The two lovebirds are coaches on The Voice, and have been together for more than a year. Stefani has been open about being unable to hide her feelings for Shelton, and she’s unafraid to be competitive on the music show.

In an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in late February, the singer gushed about the “God Gave Me You” crooner.

“I love Blake!” Stefani shared. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

She is also his biggest supporter.

“Trust me, I’m like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” she said. “I know all of his music.”