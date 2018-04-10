Gwen Stefani has at least one person hoping she makes a trip down the aisle with Blake Shelton while she’s spending time in Las Vegas: none other than Ellen DeGeneres.

When the No Doubt singer stopped by the talk show, DeGeneres wasted no time in asking about her guest’s famous beau.

“He got sexier,” Stefani, 48, joked about Shelton’s reign as Sexiest Man Alive. “It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.”

Stefani then admitted that she gets nervous to talk about Shelton — and it only took a moment for the host to give her a reason why. DeGeneres asked if rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true, a question which the singer skirted around by asking DeGeneres for advice.

“I love being married,” the host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani admitted to loving weddings and said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind.

“I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”

But the real reason for Stefani’s visit wasn’t to blush over Shelton — it was to spread the word about her just announced Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood for 25 shows starting on June 27.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Stefani will be taking over as the headlining music act of the Vegas hotel after Britney Spears wrapped her Britney: Piece of Me residency on New Year’s Day after four years. In addition, Jennifer Lopez launched her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in January 2016 and is scheduled to conclude the show in September 2018.

“I feel really nervous about it but really excited,” the star told DeGeneres.

In addition, $1 of every ticket purchased to Stefani’s residency shows will be donated to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions. Each donation will help Cure 4 the Kids Foundation move into a state-of-the-art building to increase the number of exam rooms and improve the patient treatment experience.

Tickets for Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl go on sale to the public on April 13 at 10 a.m. PT.