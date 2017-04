What ’80s Song Is on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s ‘Makeout Playlist’?

RT if this is the only playlist you want to listen to. 👀💋 #VoiceKnockouts pic.twitter.com/aiTpSxAwo4 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 4, 2017

They know what love is.

During Monday’s episode of The Voice, Gwen Stefani shared one of the tunes on a very special music playlist of hers – because a contestant was singing it.

Following Hunter Plake’s performance of Foreigner’s 1984 track, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the judge revealed, “You took a song that’s actually on my makeout playlist.”

As Adam Levine voiced his disdain for the revelation (“Ew!” he jokingly groaned), her love Blake Shelton added, “I told you I knew that song.”

Fellow judge Alicia Keys countered Levine, saying, “That’s cute, Gwen.”

Stefani returned for season 12 of the hit singing competition show after taking a short hiatus last season. Shelton and Stefani started dating in fall 2015, following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

Earlier this year, Â Levine opened up to PEOPLE about sharing his BFF Shelton with Stefani after 12 seasons of working together.

“I’ve had the longest love affair with Blake out of everyone,” he joked.

Added Stefani, “God, I wish I was you. I made my best friend. I found my best friend!”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.